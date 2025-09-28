3 shot at basketball tournament in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Forest Park police are investigating a shooting at a basketball tournament that injured three people on Saturday.

At approximately 6:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to a gymnasium at 4295 Hendrix Drive in Forest Park.

According to police, an argument during a basketball tournament escalated, and three people were shot.

All three victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. There is no word yet on their conditions.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Their investigation is active. If you have information about the shooting, police ask you to call the City of Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141

