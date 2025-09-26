Widow nearly evicted by company that never paid for her house, takes action to stay in home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County widow is still in her home on the day she thought she would be evicted.

Earlier this week, Channel 2 Action News first reported on how an investor allegedly obtained the deed to Kimberly Gravitt’s home without paying for it.

Since our story on Wednesday, the Gravitts have filed a motion to stay the eviction, saying they remain owners of the house.

“I’m not ready to walk away from the lives that were lived in this house,” Gravitt told Gray on Friday.

She and daughter-in-law, Destiny, have been sitting ready all day for a knock on the door.

An eviction judgment lists Sept. 26 as eviction day.

“One day, I will be ready, and I will bless this house and whoever owns it when they buy it fairly from me. But not until I get ready,” Gravitt said.

But before an eviction can occur, there also has to be a second signed order from a judge: a writ of possession.

That has not been signed yet.

On Wednesday, Channel 2 Action News Investigates told you how a company called Georgia Venture Investment Company, LLC, said they are the rightful owners of Gravitt’s Gwinnett County house, even though Gravitt said Georgia Venture has paid her nothing for her house of 40 years.

Georgia Ventures took Gravitt to court in 2024, saying she agreed to sell to them in 2023 for $150,000 but backed out.

In a default judgment, a Fulton County judge ruled that she must sell the home to Georgia Venture, “Upon plaintiff’s payment of the purchase price.”

But there’s no record of a sale or a closing, as well as no record of any money ever changing hands.

Georgia Venture got the deed to the home because Homesaver 911, the company Gravitt signed up for to help prevent foreclosure, which was holding it until she repaid a loan, signed it over to them.

“We went to the Superior and Magistrate Court and filed a motion,” Gravitt said.

On Thursday, Gravitt filed a motion to stay the eviction on the grounds that’s she is still the owner.

Sarah Mancini from the National Consumer Law Center said, too often, homeowners are tricked or pressured into signing away their equity.

“Someone can rob you with a pen and paper just as surely as they can rob you with a loaded gun. And so be careful about signing any piece of paper connected to real estate,” Mancini said.

An attorney for Georgia Venture emailed Gray, saying, “Georgia Venture has tendered the money to Ms. Gravitt many times, but she refuses to accept it. She or her attorney may obtain the money at any time.”

“They had never, ever reached out to me,” Gravitt said.

“Nobody’s ever said this is the money we owe you,” Gray asked Gravitt.

“Absolutely not,” Gravitt said.

Now Gravitt, who lost her husband and two sons while living in this home, said she plans to keep fighting for it.

“Kimberly, do you have a little hope now?” Gray asked Gravitt.

“I do. I do,” Gravitt said.

The original purchase agreement from 2023 was signed electronically and was not witnessed by a notary or attorney.

The document lists a real estate attorney who was supposed to handle the closing. That attorney tells Gray that his firm did not perform a purchase and sale closing and is not holding any money in a trust account for Gravitt.

Georgia Venture did not answer when Gray asked if there was any evidence of a closing or if the money, which they claim they tried to pay, is sitting in a trust account as it would or should be. They just said that by asking these questions, Gray could be breaking the law by playing lawyer.

