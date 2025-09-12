Woman gets monthly charge - with interest - for surgery she didn’t get

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman has been paying each month, for nearly a year, for a surgery she never had.

“It’s like I’m just throwing money in the air, $163 a month,” Douglasville resident Yvonne Tribble told Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray.

A warning for using third-party payment companies LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tribble was scheduled to have breast reduction surgery at Lexington Plastic Surgeons, but her primary care physician recommended she cancel the procedure because of her diabetes.

Lexington had already processed her prepayment through a third-party payment company called Cherry.

“They said the check has been cashed by Lexington Plastic Surgeons,” Tribble said Cherry told her.

For nearly a year now, Tribble says she has been calling, emailing and sending letters to Cherry and Lexington trying to get her refund.

“They’re pointing the finger at each other, but yet I’m still paying,” she said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group