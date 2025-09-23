Lawsuit: Heirs wrongly charged property taxes years after loved ones died in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Attorneys say several seniors and low-income homeowners could be in jeopardy of losing their homes.

They claim the county waited years after their loved ones died to bill them.

Two class-action lawsuits were filed this month claiming Fulton County illegally charged heirs property taxes they were previously exempt from.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln has been speaking with homeowners impacted since February.

They say they learned about this years after their loved ones have passed away.

It impacts hundreds of homeowners across the county - under state law, heirs are eligible for property tax breaks even while finalizing their parents’ estates.

But they must apply within a year after a loved one has passed away. In these cases, heirs are learning about these bills years later.

“When people are trying to leave a legacy, don’t pull it out from up under them,” Malyndia Brown said.

Brown said that’s how she felt earlier this year after learning she owed more than $10,000 in back taxes because she didn’t renew the homestead exemption.

“It was more than just my case going up, my attorney had several cases,” she said.

In 2010, Brown moved into the home her parents bought decades earlier to be their caretaker. They passed in 2018.

She’s one of several Fulton County homeowners who accuse the county of illegally reversing property tax breaks and even threatening foreclosure.

