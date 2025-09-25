Woman to be evicted by company that never paid a dime for her house. Here’s how it happened

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County widow ended up in a mental health facility when she found out she would lose her home.

A company is evicting Kimberly Gravitt on Friday. She says they never paid her a dime for the house.

Gravitt should have at least $100,000 in equity in the home, but told Channel 2 consumer investigators Justin Gray that she has not received any money from the buyer, yet.

When Gravitt was told earlier this month that she was being evicted from her Gwinnett County home, she broke down.

“They decided that we needed to admit her because she felt hopeless and helpless,” daughter Destiny Gravitt-Waters said.

As it stands now, Gravitt will walk away from her home of 40 years with nothing. Not a dime. So, how is that possible?

“She would have never just signed away her home like this, all the equity?” Gray asked Gravitt-Waters.

“No, she was balled up in a ball on my couch going, ‘They just got all of my equity,’” Gravitt-Waters said.

Channel 2 Action News learned about the Gwinnett County home while investigating Homesaver 911, the company being sued by Georgia’s Attorney General for allegedly stealing titles to the homes of Georgia consumers.

Brian McFarlin is the founder of Homesaver 911.

“We didn’t evict her. We didn’t put her out of the house. That wasn’t on us,” McFarlin said.

He’s right. It’s a real estate company called Georgia Venture Investment Company, LLC, that evicted her.

Here’s what we learned when we followed the paper trail.

In 2025, Gravitt signed up with Homesaver 911 for help to avoid foreclosure, signing over a warranty deed to her house.Homesaver 911 said that’s supposed to be temporary. They give back the deeds when you pay off their loan.

But in this case, they signed the deed over not to Gravitt, but to Georgia Venture Investment Company, who filed a suit against Homesaver 911 claiming they were the real owner of the house.

“He goes, ‘Well, look, I’d be happy to give you $15,000 back, and you guys just nullify your deal. I said, ‘Yep, no problem,” Gravitt-Waters said.

But that became a big problem for Gravitt.

Georgia Ventures took her to court in 2024 saying she agreed to sell her home to them in 2023 for $150,000 but backed out.

In a default judgment, a Fulton County judge ruled that she must sell the home to the Georgia Venture “upon plaintiff’s payment of the purchase price and other monies required by the contract.”

But Gray checked records in Gwinnett County and at the state Court of Clerks, there’s no record of a sale or a closing, and no record of any money ever changing hands.

Georgia Venture got that deed to the home because Homesaver 911 signed it over to them.

“She is just bewildered. She does not understand how this happened,” Gravitt-Waters said.

An attorney for Georgia Venture emailed Gray, saying, “Georgia Venture has tendered the money to Ms. Gravitt many times, but she refuses to accept it. She or her attorney may obtain the money at any time.”

The Gravitts say that is not true.

“Watching her go through this has been absolutely devastating,” Gravitt-Waters said.

Gray asked the attorney for Georgia Ventures if there was any evidence of an actual sale, any closing documents.

Anyone who has ever purchased a home knows you sit with a closing attorney or a notary and sign dozens of documents.

He also asked if there is proof that the money is sitting in a trust account of a closing attorney, which is what the title attorney Gray talked to said should happen.

Instead of providing any of that evidence, the attorney claimed Gray could be violating Georgia law by acting as a lawyer.

Gray told him, “We are just reporters trying to find answers here.”

Gravitt is now out of that mental health facility, packing her home. Her eviction date is scheduled for Friday.

