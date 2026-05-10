Fans pay tribute to Bobby Cox at Truist: ‘He was family’

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many Atlanta Braves fans say they feel like they were hit twice this week: first Ted Turner and now Bobby Cox.

See more tributes for legendary Braves manager Bobby Cox on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

A makeshift memorial was created for Cox Saturday at the Bobby Cox statue, which was getting extra attention before the Savannah Banana ball game.

People from all over were stopping to take photos in front of it.

One man told Channel 2’s Cory James he came by after his wife called him crying about Cox’s passing.

“He’s a legend to so many people. He meant a lot to so many people. He’s the the figure to the Braves that we live on forever. He was family,” said Reese Saranthus.

Truist Park paid tribute to Cox during the Savannah Bananas game with a special Jumbotron display.

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