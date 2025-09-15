Women say travel company owner took thousands, left them stranded without luxury trips

ATLANTA — What began as a community for women who loved to travel has unraveled into allegations of theft and deceit.

Dozens of women across the country, including in Atlanta, say they paid thousands of dollars to the travel company Divas of Distinction for luxury vacations, only to arrive in cities with no hotel reservations, no transportation and no excursions booked.

“It was a nightmare,” said Katrina Wilson.

She told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln that she spent thousands of dollars after being promised five-star international trips.

“The address she gave us, it was nothing like what was advertised,” Wilson said.

She and other travelers expected a palatial five-bedroom estate in New Orleans, but when they arrived, they discovered the property had never been booked. Angela White said she learned the hard way after a property manager mistakenly let her inside.

“I’m in there taking a shower, which is very dangerous, because I’m in someone’s property where I’m not supposed to be,” White said.

