Today is your final day to go to this Gwinnett amusement park, closing after decades in business

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A popular arcade and go-kart amusement center will close its doors today after decades of business in Gwinnett County.

Malibu Norcross is officially shutting down today.

“Thank you to our incredible community, hosts, and guests for making Malibu Norcross a place to create timeless memories for more than 20 years!” it wrote in a statement.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Herschend Family Entertainment, which owns several amusement centers and theme parks across the country, including Dollywood. The company took over Malibu Norcross and Mountasia in Cobb County when it acquired Palace Entertainment in May.

But months later, both of the metro Atlanta properties will shut their doors. Herschend CEO Andrew Wexler said the decision wasn’t made lightly.

“These centers have played an important role in their communities, and we’re incredibly grateful to the hosts who’ve created so many joyful memories for families,” Wexler said in a statement. “This decision is in no way a reflection on the hosts or the quality of the experiences offered, but rather a recognition that Family Entertainment Centers operate differently than the types of attractions we are best structured to support.”

Malibu Norcross will be open for its final day, Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., while Mountasia will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

