Atlanta karate teacher recovering after being shot near Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — A man shot near an Atlanta gas station last weekend has been identified as a local karate instructor.

Friends and family have identified John-Michael Deitz as the man shot and left in critical condition on Hill Street last week.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, friends say Deitz was shot during an attempted robbery, rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital and underwent two surgeries.

Police have not confirmed the motive behind the shooting or commented on possible suspects.

Channel 2 Action News was on the scene of the shooting, where police had a car in the middle of the road sectioned off with police tape.

Deitz, affectionately known as J-Mike, is the General Manager and Chief Instructor at Karate Atlanta. He also teaches several women’s self-defense classes.

He is beginning the road to recovery, the GoFundMe says, but cannot teach for the foreseeable future.

“We are eagerly anticipating the day J-Mike is back to his usual self, gracing us with his rendition of ‘Purple Rain’ at karaoke. In the meantime, please send all your positive thoughts and healing energy,” the GoFundMe reads.

