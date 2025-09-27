5th arrest made in connection to 9-month-old murder at Cobb County motel

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police have charged another person in the shooting death of a baby at a motel earlier this week.

Noah Martin has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

According to arrest warrants, Martin is accused of shooting at Ladarrius Brown, who has also been charged with murder. It’s unclear if Brown was actually shot.

On Tuesday night, shots rang out at the Budgetel Inn near Truist Park. One of those shots hit and killed a 9-month-old girl.

Police have previously arrested four men, two of whom are charged with murder and the other two charged with tampering with evidence.

Brown and Jayvian Young are charged with murder. Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned that Brown was on probation at the time of the shooting.

Camron Harris and Anthony Smith are charged with tampering with evidence.

Warrants say that Harris tried to conceal Brown’s gun and lied to detectives, so they would not find it. But a friend of his told Newell that Harris was protecting his friend.

“He’s a really good person. He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time,” she said. “He was trying to protect someone that didn’t really shoot anybody; it was a self-defense kind of thing.”

The baby’s identity has not been released.

