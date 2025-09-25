4th suspect arrested in shooting that killed 9-month-old at Cobb motel

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have now arrested four people in connection with a shooting at a Cobb County motel that led to the death of a 9-month-old girl.

Two of them have been charged with murder, and two face charges of tampering with evidence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell previously reported that Ladarrius Brown was also arrested and charged with murder, possession of a firearm during a crime and aggravated assault.

Brown was on probation at the time of the shooting at the Budgetel Inn near Truist Park after a 2024 battery conviction.

Jayvian Young has now been charged with murder, possession of a firearm during a crime and aggravated assault.

Camron Harris and Anthony Smith are charged with tampering with evidence.

According to arrest warrants, police say Young and Brown pulled out guns on each other. Harris is then accused of concealing Brown’s gun, lying to detectives to prevent them from finding it.

TRENDING STORIES:

Newell spoke with a witness who did not want to be identified, but says she knows Harris.

“He’s a really good person. He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time,” she said. “He was trying to protect someone that didn’t really shoot anybody; it was a self-defense kind of thing.”

The baby, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the motel.

“The baby we played with all day, who was bringing us so much joy, is dead now, and I don’t appreciate it,” said Sasha Murphy, who knew the victim.

Cobb County Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid released a statement, calling the shooting “especially heartbreaking.”

“Any loss of life due to violent crime is a tragedy, but this incident involving an infant is especially heartbreaking. There are no words that can fully capture my sorrow and sympathy for the pain this family is enduring. I am grateful that Cobb County investigators are making steady progress toward bringing those responsible to justice.

I also understand the deep concern our community feels about violent crimes, particularly in areas with a history of law enforcement calls. Cobb County Police have tools available to ensure compliance with safety measures that deter crime, and I will continue to support efforts to address locations where criminal activity is more likely to occur. Together, we must do everything possible to help prevent another tragedy like this from happening again."

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group