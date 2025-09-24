Georgia man failed to report over $260K of income for construction business

STATESBORO, Ga. — A Georgia business owner was sentenced to prison for filing a bogus tax-related document.

Jonathan Mann, 39, of Vidalia, pled guilty in April 2025 to filing a false tax-related document for the 2018 tax year.

“My office is committed to pursuing individuals that knowingly seek to avoid contributing their share of federal taxes,” said Margaret E. Heap, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

On Sept. 18, a judge sentenced Mann to 12 months in prison, followed by one year of supervised release.

Mann was also ordered to pay $84,638 in restitution, representing the amount of tax he owed on the unreported income.

Court documents revealed that Mann failed to inform his tax preparer of the income received by his construction business between 2017 and 2019

Instead, Mann deposited these checks in his bank account or cashed them directly, resulting in him paying significantly less in federal income tax over that period, officials said.

