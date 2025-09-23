Violent human trafficking gang used Airbnbs to hide victims in metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY. Ga. — The Georgia Attorney General’s Office dismantled a notorious human trafficking gang in Gwinnett County following the convictions of nine members.

The convictions mark the culmination of years of work by the Human Trafficking Unit within the AG’s Office. Prosecutors told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that the traffickers were in neighborhoods across the metro area for months, exploiting women and even a child.

Known as the LOTTO Gang, it operated from 2021 to 2022, spreading fear across three metro Atlanta counties by moving victims from Airbnb to Airbnb.

They were distinguished by the brutality involved, with prosecutors highlighting the violence against five victims, including one child.

“This case involves an extraordinary amount of violence,” said Hannah Palmquist, chief prosecutor.

The investigation began after a 2022 shooting at a Gwinnett County Airbnb led detectives to uncover the trafficking operation, which included former NFL player Eric Johnson.

Prosecutors hope the convictions send a strong message to traffickers.

“We are trying to create an environment where it is not victims who are living in fear, but their traffickers,” Palmquist stated.

The two convicted ringleaders received 40-year sentences, with 20 to serve in prison.

