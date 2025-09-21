Atlanta police investigating shooting near gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after witnesses say shots rang out Saturday night near a gas station on Hill Street SE.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to 351 Hill Street SE to reports of a shooting.

One witness told Channel 2 Action News that he heard several gunshots ring out and then saw a man lying on the pavement.

Police blocked off a Honda HR-V with crime scene tape at the intersection of Hill Street SE and Logan Street SE.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

