Parents, community push back after Cobb County educators suspended over social media posts

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Parents and community members spoke out Thursday night after Cobb County Schools suspended several employees following online comments made in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers was there as people filled the room at the Cobb County School Board meeting to voice their opinions during the public comment section.

“We respect the right to free speech, and that is something our district does not respect,” one parent said during the public comment portion of the meeting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Several people spoke against the board’s decision.

“The silencing of the social media, the non-recording of the public meetings, now you’re infringing on our First Amendment rights, the Open Records Act, and that’s where both Democrats and Republicans are finding common ground,” parent Rebecca Ivanov said.

The district placed several teachers on administrative leave earlier this week after complaints about social media posts related to Kirk’s death.

“We looked at those complaints, and put the employees on leave, and started the investigation,” Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said.

He confirmed fewer than 15 employees are part of the investigation and said two are no longer with the district, though he would not clarify if they were fired.

“This is not about Republicans or Democrats or politicians or political beliefs, personal or otherwise, or religious beliefs. This is about good and evil. It is absolutely evil to condone, especially cheer for a school shooter regardless of a victim’s beliefs and or actions,” Ragsdale said.

The district has a social media policy, but several who spoke on Thursday said it is vague and could leave the system vulnerable to lawsuits.

“What they’re doing is illegal by the First Amendment. If you work for a private employer, they can control your speech outside of work, not a government employer,” Richard Pellegrino, a Cobb County resident, said.

RELATED STORIES:

Supporters of Kirk also spoke, calling him a defender of the First Amendment.

“On one hand, we have to weigh the right to free speech if it’s hate speech, but on the other hand, teachers are also private citizens,” Ivanov said.

Those who took the microphone agreed that the suspensions are deepening divisions.

“So you’re going to have teachers and parents spying on others, very dangerous,” Pellegrino said.

Ragsdale said the investigation is ongoing, and once it is complete, the district will decide on any personnel matters.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group