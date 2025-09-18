Several Cobb County teachers, staff on leave for Charlie Kirk posts; 2 out of a job

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several teachers and staff from the Cobb County School District are on administrative leave, and two are no longer employed, after comments they allegedly made about Charlie Kirk’s murder.

The comments reportedly celebrated the actions of the shooter, prompting a significant number of complaints, according to Cobb County School District Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.

“This is not about Republicans or Democrats or politicians or political beliefs personal or otherwise or religious beliefs,” Ragsdale told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell. “It is absolutely evil to condone, specifically cheer, for a school shooter regardless of the victim’s beliefs or actions.”

Ragsdale explained the district placed all involved employees on leave and initiated an investigation.

He noted that less than 15 teachers and staff are currently on administrative leave but did not provide an exact number.

