Emory School of Medicine faculty member fired for social media post

ATLANTA — Emory University’s School of Medicine fired a faculty member on Thursday for a recent social media post.

Dr. Sandra L. Wong, the school’s dean, shared the following message:

“As EVPHA Joon Lee shared earlier this week, we are aware of a recent social media post by a School of Medicine non-clinical faculty member that caused concern within our community. That individual has been terminated.”

The school has not identified the faculty member or what their post said.

There have been other recent firings or suspensions in metro Atlanta for social media posts, with many referencing conservative political activist Charlie Kirk following his murder.

Many mourned Kirk’s loss, but others criticized him for his past statements.

Delta Air Lines suspended several employees for their social posts about Kirk. The Cobb County School District placed three teachers on administrative leave.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta fired an employee for “type of rhetoric not acceptable” under the system’s social media policy.

