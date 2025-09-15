3 teachers placed on leave for posts about Charlie Kirk killing

COBB COUNTY. Ga. — Three teachers are on administrative leave after posting comments about Charlie Kirk’s death on social media.

Teachers across the county are getting clear advice on how to handle the controversy LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

The teachers, who work at Campbell Middle School, McEachern High School, and another middle school, are under investigation for their posts, which some found offensive.

Jeff Hubbard, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, stated that unprofessional conduct on social media can lead to disciplinary actions, even if the posts are on personal accounts.

The Cobb County School District released a statement emphasizing that unprofessional conduct is not tolerated and that educators are expected to exercise sound judgment both in and outside the classroom.

Hubbard noted that in one case, a teacher’s private post was reported by someone at their own school.

