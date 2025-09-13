Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta employee ‘terminated’ over comments about Charlie Kirk’s murder

ATLANTA — Comments on social media have led to an employee at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta being taken off the job.

A spokesperson for the healthcare system confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that an employee was terminated because of comments made about the murder of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

"Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is aware of inappropriate comments made on social media by an employee yesterday. This type of rhetoric is not acceptable for Children’s employees and violates our social media policy," a spokesperson said in a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The content of those comments have not been released.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian also announced that several Delta employees have been suspended over their comments on Kirk’s death.

RELATED STORIES:

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed during an event for his nonprofit, Turning Point USA, on the campus of Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

On Friday, the FBI and Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced the accused shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was in custody.

Kirk’s death has sparked heated debate on social media, with many mourning the loss of the activist and others criticizing him for the controversial beliefs he was known for.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group