Admirers reflect on Charlie Kirk’s impact when he spoke at GA college campuses last year

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta’s youngest voters shared photos of their interactions with Charlie Kirk after learning of his murder.

“My friends were talking about it. College students were talking about it. There was a real sense of loss and fear,” Emanuel Hernaiz told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

Hernaiz is Treasurer of Georgia Young Republicans and Atlanta Young Republicans.

He saw Kirk speak on the University of Georgia’s campus last October.

“I tell you, it was a huge crowd,” said Hernaiz. “He usually just brings anybody who disagrees with him up first.”

Kirk was known, in part, for debating conservative ideas during his college campus visits in an effort to rally voters.

UGA and Georgia State University were on his list of stops during his nationwide tour for the presidential election last Fall.

“Everybody was able to ask their questions. Some boos. Some cheers,” said Hernaiz. “There was a slight incident, nothing crazy, but someone threw like a metal water bottle from behind, and that’s never okay.”

Hernaiz said political leaders who focus on recruiting college students often set up tables on campus to help first-time voters register. He said they’re discussing the idea of extra security now.

“It’s really sad to see. Especially, on an American campus, but that might be what has to be done,” said Hernaiz.

Kirk founded a nonprofit called Turning Point USA. There is a chapter connected to GSU’s campus.

Francisco has reached out to leaders of that group for comment. She is waiting to hear back.

The group’s national chapter posted a statement on the website that said in part, “May he be received into the merciful arms of our loving Savior, who suffered and died for Charlie. We ask that everyone keep his family and loved ones in your prayers.”

