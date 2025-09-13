Atlanta-based Delta suspends employees over comments about Charlie Kirk’s murder

ATLANTA — Several Delta Air Lines employees have been suspended because of comments they made on social media about the murder of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

CEO Ed Bastian released a memo across the Atlanta-based company on Friday saying he was made aware of several employees whose social media comments “went well beyond healthy, respectful debate.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Those employees have been suspended pending an investigation. The number of those involved was not released.

“Whether we’re in uniform and on the clock, online or out in public, our colleagues, customers and communities expect us to reflect Delta’s values - integrity, care and servant leadership,” Bastian wrote in the memo.

RELATED STORIES:

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed during an event for his nonprofit, Turning Point USA, on the campus of Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

On Friday, the FBI and Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced the accused shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was in custody.

Kirk’s death has sparked heated debate on social media, with many mourning the loss of the activist and others criticizing him for the controversial beliefs he was known for.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group