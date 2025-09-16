Gwinnett sheriff criticized for Charlie Kirk comments on Facebook

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County’s sheriff is facing criticism for comments he made on Facebook following the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Sheriff Keybo Taylor expressed condolences to Kirk’s family but also criticized Kirk’s actions, leading to backlash from critics who questioned the timing and tone of his remarks.

Justice Nwaigwe, Gwinnett County GOP Chairman, said people mourning Kirk’s death were upset by the comments.

“When you have a public leader that is tasked with bringing people together in a force of unity and they take the opportunity to use their personal views and spend their personal beliefs to the public, it’s just disappointing,” Nwaigwe said.

