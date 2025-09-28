Renter says he could have been hurt if he was home when car slammed into his living room

ATLANTA — The renter of an apartment that a car crashed into overnight said had he been home, he likely would have been injured in the wreck.

The crash happened early Sunday morning at an apartment complex along Cheshire Bridge Road in Northeast Atlanta.

Stephen Chambliss, who lives in the apartment, said he got a call while he was up in the North Georgia mountains, saying that the alarm in his apartment was going off and they thought someone may have been trying to break in.

He said that he about 20 minutes later, he got another call saying there was a car in his living room.

“It went all the way into our living room. I mean, the car came all the way in. And if you look at the tire marks, there’s no … he flew into it,” Chambliss said.

Chambliss said if he weren’t up in the mountains, he likely would have been in his living room when the car crashed.

“We would have been here. And it’s scary. Makes you wake up,” Chambliss said. “People just drive crazy on Cheshire Bridgebreak in. I mean, they fly down the street. It’s just crazy.”

Chambliss said he was still waiting for the apartment complex management to get back to him about his next steps with the apartment.

The man who was driving the car was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

