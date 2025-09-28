Off-duty Gwinnett Co. deputy killed by boyfriend, detectives say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting in a Forsyth County subdivision on Saturday evening left an off-duty Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Deputy dead and a teenager injured.

The double shooting happened on Saturday, when the teen, bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds, asked for help from a neighbor after an argument between his mother and her boyfriend escalated into gunfire.

The neighbor applied pressure to the teen’s wounds until emergency crews arrived. The teen was then taken to a local hospital and is stable.

Deputies arrived at the scene in the Villages at Shakerag subdivision and, after receiving no response from inside the home, entered to find the deputy’s body in an upstairs bedroom. The suspect, identified as Eric Sumner, 43, escaped before they arrived.

Detectives tracked Sumner traveling south on Interstate-75, where he was captured by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office after a brief chase. He is currently held in Monroe County and will be taken back to Forsyth County to face charges.

Sumner faces charges of homicide/murder and two counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder, with additional charges pending.

The identity of the victims is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

“The loss of life to violence is senseless, but the loss of a law enforcement officer should hit home to every one of us in a community,” said Sheriff Ron Freeman.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

