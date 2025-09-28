Family of woman killed during DeKalb attempted home break-in speaks

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The grieving family of a woman who was shot and killed during an attempted break-in at her DeKalb County home is breaking their silence.

More than a week after Ana Scott was killed, police are still searching for three suspects.

DeKalb County police released photos of those suspects. So far, no one has been arrested for the crime.

Scott’s family released the following statement:

“Our family is heartbroken by the death of our Ana. We are devastated that her life was so prematurely taken from us and from those who loved her so much. Ana was a warm and caring person. The brutal nature of her death shocks our family to our core, and we want to see her killers brought to justice. We appreciate the outpouring support from those who knew Ana best. She was just embarking on new stages in her professional and personal life. Animals were her passion and she was an aspiring animal health practitioner. She earned her degree in Animal Sciences from Oklahoma State University and worked for a local veterinary clinic in Decatur, GA. Friends and coworkers are circulating a GoFundMe page to honor her memory. If anyone has any information that could lead to an arrest, we strongly urge them to come forward to law enforcement. We thank everyone for respecting our privacy as we navigate this sudden and horrible tragedy. We are leaning on God and appreciate everyone’s prayers and support at this time.”

Doorbell video from Sept. 20 showed three men attempting to break into her home.

When she drove up to the front of the house during the attempted break-in, one of the suspects fired multiple shots into her Jeep, killing her.

Her family and friends are raising money for her funeral services through a GoFundMe campaign.

Suspects in burglary, deadly shooting caught on doorbell camera Suspects in deadly attempted burglary on Citation Drive in DeKalb County. (DeKalb County Police Department)

