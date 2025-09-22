VIDEO: DeKalb woman shot and killed while confronting suspected burglars

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying burglary suspects connected to a deadly shooting.

Officials say they found 36-year-old Anna Scott suffering from a gunshot wound outside of her home along Citation Drive Saturday night.

Police also found her Jeep inches away from her front porch with multiple bullet holes in it. Video released by DKPD, appears to show three suspects on her doorbell video, trying to break into her home.

The doorbell video also shows the suspected burglary in process. It also shows the moment she pulled up on them with her Jeep, when one suspect opened fire on her vehicle.

Scott was taken to the hospital where she later died.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact DKPD directly or send an anonymous tip through the free Tip411 app. You can also text “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the anonymous tip.

