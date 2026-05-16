Zoo Atlanta bomb threat that caused evacuation was false call, APD says

ATLANTA — Atlanta police is on the scene at Zoo Atlanta Saturday in response to a bomb threat that turned out to be false.

A Channel 2 photographer caught images of a police response and people standing outside Savanna hall who had been evacuated this afternoon.

An employee told Channel 2’s photographer said people had been evacuated from certain parts of the zoo.

But APD confirmed at about 5:45 p.m. that the call was false.

Zoo Atlanta responded to a query from Channel 2 with this statement:

Zoo Atlanta received a bomb threat late this afternoon. While this may be the latest in a series of unsubstantiated threats made to organizations around the U.S. in recent weeks, out of an extreme abundance of caution, all Members, guests, and Zoo team members were safely evacuated from Zoo grounds. Law enforcement responded quickly and has confirmed the Zoo is safe. — Zoo Atlanta

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group