‘Senseless loss:’ 3 indicted in deadly Georgia gang initiation beating

ALBANY, Ga. — A deadly assault that authorities say was tied to a gang initiation has now led to murder indictments against three men in south Georgia.

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Albany police said Ricky Bernard Williams, 24, of Sylvester, was brought to the emergency room at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital on Jan. 4 with severe head injuries. Police said Williams later died from those injuries.

Detectives determined the assault happened in the 500 block of Pinson Road in Albany and was allegedly connected to a gang initiation.

Initially, Ka Moree Jackson, 17, was arrested and charged with felony murder in connection with the case. Authorities said the investigation remained active as detectives worked to identify more suspects.

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Now, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced Friday that a Dougherty County grand jury has indicted three more men tied to the case.

Prosecutors allege the suspects are members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods, commonly known as IFGB, and say the assault was carried out to further gang activity.

Those indicted include:

Konterrious Floyd, also known as “Dan the Man,” 28, of Albany:

One count of felony murder



One count of aggravated assault



10 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act



One count of illegal use of a communication device

Levontay McDaniel, also known as “YBA Jit,” 26, of Sylvester:

One count of felony murder



One count of aggravated assault



10 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act



One count of illegal use of a communication device

Kawaski Brantley, also known as “Hvncho Gotti,” 33, of Hampton:

One count of felony murder



One count of aggravated assault



Six counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

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In a statement, Carr called the violence in Dougherty County “absolutely unacceptable.”

“We’re going after those responsible,” Carr said. “If you’re engaged in gang activity and putting families and children at risk, we will find you, arrest you, and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said Williams’ death was a “tragic and senseless loss.”

Authorities say the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods originated in Inglewood, California, and has several subsets, including the “80’s,” which detectives say is common in Albany.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional arrests are possible. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or the Albany Police Department.

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