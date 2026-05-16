Fans, players sheltered inside stadium after gunfire erupts near west Georgia football game

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Fans, students, and players were placed on lockdown Friday night after shots were reportedly fired near a high school football game in LaGrange.

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According to the Troup County School System, the incident happened at the end of the football game between Callaway High School and LaGrange High School near Callaway Stadium.

School officials said law enforcement reported gunfire in the surrounding neighborhood shortly after the game ended.

As a precaution, everyone still inside the stadium, including spectators, students, players, and school staff, was immediately placed on lockdown inside the stadium and locker rooms while officers secured the area.

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Officials said there have been no reports of injuries.

The school system thanked law enforcement officers and administrators from both schools who were on site during the incident and helped keep people safe.

No additional information about the shooting or any possible suspects has been released.

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