Teaching assistant accused of using poop spray, sickening students

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC — A school employee has been arrested for allegedly causing a foul odor at a high school, disrupting school activities, and causing health issues for students.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Alexander Paul Robertson Lewis, 32, a teaching assistant at West Florence High School in South Carolina, is accused of using a spray that imitates ‘fecal odor’ at the school between August 25 and September 19.
Florence County officials stated that the incidents resulted in respiratory issues for students and over $55,000 in damages to the school’s air conditioning system.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lewis on Friday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Atlanta man convicted for cold case rapes that happened nearly 40 years ago
- Georgia sheriff under investigation for alleged misconduct
- Bartow Co. parent shares terrifying moments bus driver was arrested with her child on board
He is charged with disturbing schools and malicious injury to property, with the latter involving damages of $10,000 or more.
Lewis is currently held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group