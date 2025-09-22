Teaching assistant accused of using poop spray, sickening students

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC — A school employee has been arrested for allegedly causing a foul odor at a high school, disrupting school activities, and causing health issues for students.

Alexander Paul Robertson Lewis, 32, a teaching assistant at West Florence High School in South Carolina, is accused of using a spray that imitates ‘fecal odor’ at the school between August 25 and September 19.

Florence County officials stated that the incidents resulted in respiratory issues for students and over $55,000 in damages to the school’s air conditioning system.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lewis on Friday.

He is charged with disturbing schools and malicious injury to property, with the latter involving damages of $10,000 or more.

Lewis is currently held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.

