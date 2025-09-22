Georgia sheriff under investigation for alleged misconduct

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order to investigate alleged misconduct by a sheriff

The executive order signed on Friday comes after a request from the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association.

The committee, tasked with investigating the allegations against Towns County Sheriff Kenneth Henderson, includes Attorney General Christopher Carr, Sheriff Lenn Wood of Coweta County, and Sheriff Ezell Brown of Newton County.

This action follows the association’s concerns that Henderson is not fulfilling his duties due to alleged misconduct.

According to the executive order, the committee has been given 30 days from the date of the order to complete its investigation and report its findings to the governor.

The specific allegations against Henderson have not been detailed in the order.

