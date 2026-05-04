State tax rebate checks could be last ones Georgians see for a while

ATLANTA — Check your mailbox and bank account.

The state of Georgia is sending out the first wave of tax rebates on Monday. But with signs of an economy slowing, this might be the last one for a while

Lashaundra Christmas is very happy that the state of Georgia is sending her a nice surprise -- a tax rebate check for $500.

“Hey, we always appreciate something. I think everybody does,” Christmas said.

You can call it a kind of “Christmas” miracle in May.

“I trust God. So with that or without it, I still trust God. I’m grateful for it, but with everything going up, you have to have your faith in him even more,” Christmas said.

She’s talking about prices from groceries to gas going up, so every little bit helps.

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Married filers will get up to $500. Single heads of households will get up to $375, and single filers will get up to $250, depending on your tax liability.

David Burge, the Revenue Department commissioner, said the governor and legislature approved taking more than $1 billion from the surplus.

While some state Democrats thought that money could be better used elsewhere, Burge says he’s happy to be sending it out.

“We got great people here, but we’re not always, you know, the top of people’s Christmas card list. And so, it’s fun to be popular,” Burge said.

The news caught Angel Jones off guard.

“I really didn’t know anything about this,” Jones said.

As the single mom to three kids, including a recent high school graduate, every little bit helps.

“Well, that’s exciting news to know, and it’ll help right now. So that’ll help. It’s exciting,” Jones said.

To get the rebate, you will have to have filed both 2024 and 2025 state income tax returns and not owe any money.

If you do, then that rebate will be applied to what you owe.

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