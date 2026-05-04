Georgia teacher arrested of sexual contact with student, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A teacher was jailed for sexual abuse charges amid an investigation into improper contact with a student, Savannah police said.

Paulina Walden, 35, a Chatham County teacher, was arrested May 1 and faces charges of improper sexual contact with a student and child molestation.

The Chatham County Board of Education contacted the police April 24 after they became aware of a teacher allegedly having an improper relationship with a student. They also reassigned the teacher to a location with no student contact when they learned of the accusations, police said.

Police took the lead in the investigation since the alleged contact happened off-campus.

Walden was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group