Georgia teacher arrested of sexual contact with student, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A teacher was jailed for sexual abuse charges amid an investigation into improper contact with a student, Savannah police said.
Paulina Walden, 35, a Chatham County teacher, was arrested May 1 and faces charges of improper sexual contact with a student and child molestation.
The Chatham County Board of Education contacted the police April 24 after they became aware of a teacher allegedly having an improper relationship with a student. They also reassigned the teacher to a location with no student contact when they learned of the accusations, police said.
Police took the lead in the investigation since the alleged contact happened off-campus.
Walden was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center.
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