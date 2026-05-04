Recall alert: Three batches of infant formula recalled; may contain cereulide

The Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of infant formula.

The a2 Milk Company has recalled three batches of a2 Platinum Premium infant formula 0-12 months Milk-based powder with Iron due to the possible presence of cereulide, the FDA said.

Cereulide is a heat-stable toxin produced by some bacteria that is not eliminated when hot water is used to make the formula, the FDA explained.

Symptoms of the illness can start from 30 minutes to six hours after ingestion and often include gastrointestinal issues such as nausea and vomiting. Usually, a person improves within 24 hours, but infants are at greater risk because their immune systems are still developing and can become dehydrated.

The following batches were recalled:

2210269454, use by 7/15/2026

2210324609, use by 1/21/2027

2210321712, use by 1/15/2027

The batch and use-by dates are on the bottom of the containers.

The FDA said the formula was sold through a2MC’s website, Amazon and Meijer as part of Operation Fly Formula.

The formula has been discontinued and was not on store shelves before the recall was issued.

In all three batches accounted for 63,078 containers, of which 16,428 were sold.

If you have the recalled formula, you should not use it and either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund, the FDA said.

For more information, contact a2 Milk Company at 844-422-6455 or via the company’s website.

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