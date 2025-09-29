Off-duty Gwinnett County deputy killed in shooting identified; son also shot

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy who investigators said was killed by her boyfriend at her home in Forsyth County.

Deputy Tamara Tuitt-Bartlett served with the sheriff’s office for nearly 20 years.

“Her commitment to protecting and serving made a lasting impact on all who had the honor of knowing and working alongside her. Her loss is deeply felt throughout our agency and the entire community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said.

Eric Sumner, 43, faces multiple charges in Bartlett’s death.

Investigators say Sumner, who was dating Bartlett, shot the off-duty deputy and her teen son at their home in Forsyth County. Her son ran bleeding to a neighbor’s home for help.

Forsyth deputies arrived to Bartlett’s home and found her dead in an upstairs bedroom. Her son was taken to the hospital and is now stable.

Investigators later tracked Sumner heading south on Interstate 75. After a brief chase, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office took Sumner into custody.

His next court date is scheduled for Tuesday.

