Gainesville football head coach steps down

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Gainesville High School will be searching for a new football coach.

Josh Niblett has resigned after four years in charge of the Red Elephants program to take a college coaching job.

“Coach Niblett’s impact on our program, our school, and our community over the last four years cannot be overstated,” Gainesville Athletic Director Adam Lindsey said in a statement.

Gainesville hired Niblett in 2021 after his impressive career in powerhouse Hoover High School in Alabama.

Niblett finished with a 45-9 record and led Gainesville to two regional titles and two state championship game appearances.

“He brought a championship culture and a tireless work ethic every single day. While we are sad to see him go, we are incredibly grateful for the foundation he has built and wish him and his family nothing but the best as they begin this next chapter,” Lindsey said.

Niblett’s final season wasn’t without controversy for the Red Elephants during the 2025 Georgia High School Association playoffs.

A brawl broke out in their playoff game with Brunswick High School. It initially resulted in dozens of players suspended and a court battle before the school and GHSA reached an agreement.

Gainesville made it to the state championship game, but lost to Thomas County Central.

The school says it will begin the search for its new head coach immediately.

