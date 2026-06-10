Mother charged after 13-year-old daughter ran her over in school pickup line

MARIETTA, Ga. — A mother has been charged with reckless conduct after her 13-year-old daughter ran her over in the school drop-off lane, according to a Cobb County warrant.

Investigators said 35-year-old Shumeka L. Johnson’s daughter accelerated the car and collided with Johnson as she was standing outside the vehicle at Brumby Elementary School in April.

The car was stopped on top of her before it was reversed and hit an unoccupied parked car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A 4-year-old boy and 6-month-old girl were also in the vehicle.

Johnson was transported by ambulance to a hospital with serious injuries.

She is not in custody at this time, police said.

The Cobb County Police Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit investigated the collision.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group