Changes made to I-20 merge lane after drivers complain it causes too many accidents

CONYERS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation has made changes to a construction zone that many drivers were calling extremely dangerous.

Drivers complained that the merge lane from Highway 138 onto Interstate 20 in Conyers was too short, leading to more accidents. Crews have now moved the concrete construction barriers and given drivers a longer lane to merge.

We’ll show you the improvements for your morning commute, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Drivers will see an electronic sign with this warning: “Short taper ahead. Traffic may slow or stop.”

Since construction work shortened the merge lane, drivers complained to Conyers police about how nerve-wracking it was, saying it was causing many accidents.

One described it on social media as “ridiculously dangerous.”

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Driver Julian Williams drives through here nearly every day and says the entrance ramp was not safe.

“I almost got ran over by a truck that other day trying to get on,” Williams said.

Janine Winbush was also frustrated by the short merge lane.

“It’s hard to get on. Yes it is, because of al the traffic. The traffic is backed up from the actual highway, from the ramp, to the lights,” Winbush said.

The work is all part of an $83.6 million project to overhaul the Highway 138 interchange with I-20. It will replace the existing six-lane bridge with eight lanes and provide easier access to the interstate.

The project is set to be finished next summer. But after all the complaints about the short entrance ramp, Conyers police say they worked with GDOT to find a solution.

“We appreciate the community for bringing this to our attention and helping us push for a safer solution. We’ll continue keeping an eye on the area and sharing updates as needed.

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