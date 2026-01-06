Atlanta Hawks, star Trae Young working on trade

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and his agents are reportedly working to find him a new team.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported Monday that Young and Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh have started “positive and collaborative talks” to trade him, according to sources. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein reports that the Washington Wizards are one of the potential destinations for Young.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

There have been rumors of Young, who was drafted in 2018 then sent to Hawks, wanting a trade for years. After the 2024 season ended, Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo asked Young if he wants to stay in Atlanta.

“I want to be here. But I want to win, too,” Young said in April 2024. “I want to be here. I want to win championships here and do that.”

Young has played in limited games so far this season because of knee and quad injuries.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group