Trae Young on his future with the Hawks: ‘I want to win championships here’

ATLANTA — Two days after the Atlanta Hawks season ended, star guard Trae Young is speaking about his future with the organization.

The Hawks lost to the Chicago Bulls 131-116 in the NBA play-in tournament game Wednesday night. On Friday, the team returned to Atlanta for media availability.

Young and the Hawks agreed to a 5-year designated rookie maximum extension in 2021. But there have been rumors circulating about the future of Young in Atlanta and the possibility of him getting traded.

Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo asked Young if he wants to stay in Atlanta.

“I want to be here. But I want to win, too,” Young said. “I want to be here. I want to win championships here and do that. That’s pretty much how it is for me. That’s my motto. That’s been me from the beginning.”

Mastrangelo followed up asking if he thinks that he could win a championship with the Hawks.

“It can be here. We just gotta make it happen,” Young replied.

Young finished the 2023-24 season averaging 25.7 points, 10.8 assists and 4.4 turnovers per game. He spent the back half of the season dealing with a concussion and left hand injury.

He returned for the final games of the season and finished the game against Chicago with 22 points.

After Young spoke, Mastrangelo followed up with Hawks general manager Landry Fields.

“Trae’s the ultimate competitor. He really is. Without a doubt, I know he wants to win. It never comes down just to one player. As great as Trae is, he’s a fantastic basketball player and All-Star caliber player, he knows and we know it’s going to take more than one,” Landry said.

“We’ll look at this roster and continue to figure it out. Because we all want the same thing.

