What’s the average commute time for Georgia drivers? Study ranks it among the highest

ATLANTA — Ask any driver the places they hate driving the most and Atlanta will certainly come up on their list. A new study from the U.S. Department of Energy appears to support that.

The energy department analyzed 2022 data from the U.S. Census Bureau to determine the average commute time for workers in each state and the District of Columbia. To no one’s surprise here in Georgia, the Peach State ranks toward the top.

The energy department says that a Georgia driver spent an average of 28.4 minutes for a one-way commute. That is tied for seventh place with Illinois. Georgia’s commute time is also above the national average of 26.7 minutes.

The top spots from first to sixth were New York, Maryland, New Jersey, D.C., Massachusetts and California.

Which states had the best commutes? South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Nebraska rank at the bottom.

If you think there are more drivers on the roads in metro Atlanta, you aren’t wrong.

Back in August, Channel 2 Action News went through data provided by the Georgia Department of Revenue. Since 2021, there are 165,873 more registered vehicles in Georgia. Even since 2022, the state has added 55,198 cars to the road.

Triple Team Traffic points out that busy times, trends, and trouble spots are not the same as they were in previous years.

