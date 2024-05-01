Mother of 2, including special needs child, killed at Georgia hotel

HARTWELL, Ga. — A Georgia man has been arrested in the murder of a 36-year-old mother of two at a hotel in Hartwell, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Matthew Carey, 41, has been charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of Candie Downer.

According to the GBI, Downer was found dead at the Daynight Inn on April 28. Carey was arrested on Monday. Agents didn’t provide details about her cause of death or what led up to her death.

“As you can imagine, we are all still shocked and devastated. He has been arrested and now the long road of getting Candie home and given a proper memorial service is upon us,” her sister, Tina Downer, wrote. Candie is only 36 with 2 children that have been now left without their mother.”

Family members said she was living and working in Hartwell to try to make a better life for her son with special needs.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised more than $2500.

