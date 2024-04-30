Arrest made after shots fired inside Georgia mall

AUGUSTA, Ga. — One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Georgia mall.

It was a frantic situation when customers began running after gunshots rang out at the Augusta Mall on Sunday afternoon.

Richmond County deputies pinpointed the shots coming from Dillard’s on Wrightsboro Road.

Deputies said the suspect and a victim had left the store before they arrived.

On Monday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tybrea Nelson, 24, for her involvement in the shooting.

She’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Authorities did not say what led up to the shooting.

Investigators learned the victim had driven themselves to a hospital for medical treatment. Their age and identity were not released.

The mall was closed for the rest of Sunday but reopened on Monday.

