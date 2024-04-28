Georgia mall closes after shots fired inside, officials say

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Deputies are investigating after gunshots were fired inside a Georgia mall.
The Augusta Mall is closed after shots were allegedly fired inside the business.
According to WJBF, Richmond County dispatch said they received a shots fired call just before 2 p.m.
Dispatchers tell WJBF that first responders are currently at the mall, but it is unknown if anyone has been injured.
No other details have been released. Officials have not said when the mall would be reopened.
