Georgia mall closes after shots fired inside, officials say

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Deputies are investigating after gunshots were fired inside a Georgia mall.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Augusta Mall is closed after shots were allegedly fired inside the business.

According to WJBF, Richmond County dispatch said they received a shots fired call just before 2 p.m.

Dispatchers tell WJBF that first responders are currently at the mall, but it is unknown if anyone has been injured.

TRENDING STORIES:

No other details have been released. Officials have not said when the mall would be reopened.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

3 arrested after major drug bust linked to metro Atlanta shooting investigation





©2023 Cox Media Group