Alleged Gwinnett ‘Peeping Tom’ caught looking into windows. Neighbor says he did it to them too

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Police have arrested a man accused of being a peeping tom.

Sunday morning, just after 4 a.m., Lawrenceville police said they received several calls about a suspicious person peeking into the windows of homes along Grayson Highway, Forest Place and Kubol Drive.

When officers arrived, they spotted the suspect peeking into the window of a home. The man ran into a wooded area but was quickly arrested by police.

Lawrenceville investigators learned that the suspect went inside a home to hide from officers. Officials said a second ‘peeping tom’ victim came forward while officers were still at the home investigating.

The suspect was arrested and charged with peeping tom, burglary, entering auto, and loitering and prowling. The suspect’s age and identity are being withheld until detectives finish their investigation.

LPD said oftentimes these incidents go unreported to police. The Lawrenceville Police Department is asking anyone living in the area of Grayson Highway and Forest Place and Kubol Drive to check their doorbell or exterior cameras for any footage that might help with this case.

If you have information or video footage, email PIO@LawrencevillePD.com or call 770- 963-2443.

