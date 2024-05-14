‘I was just horrified and outraged’: Woman describes sexual assault at Chamblee supermarket

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Chamblee Police are looking for a man suspected of exposing himself and assaulting a shopper at a Whole Foods Market on Peachtree Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

Dr. Sabine Lovell, a plastic surgeon, said she had finished a Pilates class and dropped into the store to pick up groceries for her family.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When she bent down to get some chips, she felt something on her back. What happened next shook her to the core.

“At first, I thought someone had spilled coffee on me. But then I turned around and saw this man zip up his pants. With context, clues, I realized what happened,” said Lovell.

She said she screamed to get the attention of other shoppers, and yelled as chase after the man who ran from the store.

“Thank goodness I caused a ruckus because someone had seen what transpired and took a picture of his license plate as he was going into his vehicle and taking off.” said Lovell.

Police said they have security camera video of the incident, and trying to track down a “person of Interest.”

Lovell said she got a good like at the man.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Surprisingly he wasn’t wearing a mask. He wasn’t wearing any type of hoodie, or hat. So I should be able to spot him in a line up,” said Lovell.

Lovell said she will do everything she can to make sure the man is caught.

“It was so brazen...3 p.m. on a Saturday at a packed Whole Foods. It was absolutely horrifying and disgusting. Just unreal. I’m sure he’s a repeat offender. I don’t want him to do this to anyone else in the future,” said Lovell.

Whole Foods Market released a statement saying they are cooperating with the police investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Cobb County police notice increase in squatters moving into vacant homes

©2024 Cox Media Group