GA police cruiser slams into school bus, leaving 7 hurt including 2 officers

ALBANY, Ga. — An Albany police car was headed to a burglary call when Georgia State Patrol troopers say it slammed into a school bus, which then hit a person standing on the side of the road.

The crash happened Friday around 11:10 a.m. Troopers said the school bus had six passengers on it and was traveling through a green light at an intersection.

The police car failed to yield to the bus and hit it, causing the bus to rotate and hit a person standing on the corner.

The pedestrian and two officers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The bus driver and three passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It’s unclear if any of the people injured were children or where the bus was headed.

Georgia State Patrol is still investigating the crash.

The injured officers have not been identified.

