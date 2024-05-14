4 dead, including 3-year-old, in fiery wrong-way crash on GA highway

JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were killed, including a 3-year-old, after a crash in South Georgia Saturday, according to WJBF.
The crash happened around 12:19 a.m. on GA 67 in Jenkins County.
According to Georgia State Patrol, a car was traveling south in the northbound lanes of the highway and hit a second car head-on. The first car burst into flames.
The two people in the second vehicle, two adults, were killed on impact. The two people in the first car, a 3-year-old and an adult, were also killed.
The Georgia State Patrol is still investigating the crash.
The victims have not been identified. According to the Statesboro Herald, the victims were a couple from Statesboro and a mother and child from Augusta.
