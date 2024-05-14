Weather

Tuesday weather: Chance of strong storms later today in parts of metro Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — Tuesday is starting damp across metro Atlanta, with mist, drizzle and fog impacting your morning commute.

Severe Weather Team 2′s Brian Monahan is tracking a warm front lifting slowly across the metro Atlanta area today, bringing a chance of showers through the afternoon.

By late today and tonight, Severe Weather Team 2 is keeping an eye on the chance for isolated strong or even severe thunderstorms.

Any storms will have the potential for heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and hail.

Looking ahead, the middle of the week will be drier and warmer before another chance of rain and storms moves in on Friday.

Here’s what to know for Tuesday’s weather:

  • Mist, drizzle, and fog this morning for the commute
  • Tracking a warm front lifting slowly across the area today
  • Scattered showers, chance for a strong or severe thunderstorm later
  • Highest storm chances over the western and southern parts of the area
  • Any storms could have damaging wind gusts, hail
  • Drier and warmer for the middle of the week
  • Next chance of rain and storms moving in Friday into Saturday

