Tuesday weather: Chance of strong storms later today in parts of metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Tuesday is starting damp across metro Atlanta, with mist, drizzle and fog impacting your morning commute.

Severe Weather Team 2′s Brian Monahan is tracking a warm front lifting slowly across the metro Atlanta area today, bringing a chance of showers through the afternoon.

By late today and tonight, Severe Weather Team 2 is keeping an eye on the chance for isolated strong or even severe thunderstorms.

Any storms will have the potential for heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and hail.

Looking ahead, the middle of the week will be drier and warmer before another chance of rain and storms moves in on Friday.

