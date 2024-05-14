Red Lobster websites lists several Georgia restaurants as temporarily closed

ATLANTA — Several Red Lobster locations in Georgia will be temporarily closed as the company faces potential bankruptcy.

Multiple outlets reported in April that Red Lobster, which has its headquarters in Orlando, have been considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The seafood chain’s website currently lists no hours for three restaurants in Georgia: W. Broad Street in Athens, Veterans Blvd in Dublin and Holcomb Bridge in Roswell. The website just shows that the restaurants are closed every day.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the chain for a statement.

Red Lobster, which was founded in 1968, currently operates around 650 restaurants in the United States and internationally.

But the restaurant is closing at least 48 of its restaurants, a restaurant liquidator told CNN. TAGeX Brands says it will hold the online auction next week for Red Lobster kitchen equipment, furniture and other items next week.

Last year, Red Lobster reported $11 million in third quarter losses after it added its endless shrimp deal permanent to the menu, according to ABC News. The restaurant chain later reported $12.5 million in losses in the fourth quarter of 2023.

